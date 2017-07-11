Coimbatore under dengue grip; 15 admitted to CMCH; 76 fever cases

Fifteen people are undergoing treatment for dengue fever in special wards and 76 persons for fever in normal wards in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), according to Resident Medical Officer Dr R Soundravel.

Hospital sources said, “The 76 admitted in CMCH for fever are undergoing various blood tests to determine the fever type. It is only after anyone is detected with dengue or any other flu will they be transferred to special wards for 24X7 monitoring.’’

In the wake of a number of patients getting admitted to CMCH and private hospitals, health department authorities are taking steps and organising awareness campaigns.

“Corporation officials are regularly making visits to monitor the issue. Hot spots are being identified in city and steps taken to control the spread of dengue. People are advised to cover water bodies in their vicinity. Officials are organising the awareness campaigns to create better awareness,” said Corporation Commissioner Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan.