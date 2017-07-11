11 Jul 2017, Edition - 728, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • 16 killed as US military plane crashes in Mississippi
  • Bus attacked by terrorists violated security protocol: CRPF
  • UP Police to get in new, polite anti-Romeo squads
  • Expel Lalu’s son, will support your govt: BJP to Nitish
  • Delhi becomes second state to accept online RTI applications
  • 7 people drown in Nagpur river after live streaming FB video
  • Over 100 crosses, graves vandalised in Goa cemetery
  • 250 people raise ₹15 lakh for 3-yr-old’s cancer treatment
  • ISRO satellites may monitor land encroachments in Delhi
  • 24X7 call centre to be set up for Maharashtra bus passengers
Coimbatore

Coimbatore under dengue grip; 15 admitted to CMCH; 76 fever cases

Covai Post Network
July 11, 2017
Image credit : File photo

Fifteen people are undergoing treatment for dengue fever in special wards and 76 persons for fever in normal wards in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), according to Resident Medical Officer Dr R Soundravel.

Hospital sources said, “The 76 admitted in CMCH for fever are undergoing various blood tests to determine the fever type. It is only after anyone is detected with dengue or any other flu will they be transferred to special wards for 24X7 monitoring.’’

In the wake of a number of patients getting admitted to CMCH and private hospitals, health department authorities are taking steps and organising awareness campaigns.

“Corporation officials are regularly making visits to monitor the issue. Hot spots are being identified in city and steps taken to control the spread of dengue. People are advised to cover water bodies in their vicinity. Officials are organising the awareness campaigns to create better awareness,” said Corporation Commissioner Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

In love with King Khan
May 05, 2017

It was after probing Coimbatore book shops and surfing online stores with out of stock replies that I finally managed to finish on Google Play books......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Cervical problems – II
May 05, 2017

In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

The Ayurvedic Principle of Foods That Heat Up and Cool Your Body
May 05, 2017

The healing power of ayurveda is impeccable. Often referred to as the "science of life", Ayurveda aims to achieve holistic development, including the mind,......

Read More