Coimbatore Vizha: A feast of Kongunadu delicacies at Residency

Dharmapuri irachi curry, Pollachi kaima kozhambu, Namakkal kozhi kurma, Pallapatti kozhi 65, a delicacy from each of districts in the Kongunadu belt is all lined up at the Kongu food festival at Residency Towers.

‘Kongu Samayal’ food festival comprises of everything that will bring out the hidden and forgotten flavours of Kongunadu cuisine.

The Kongunadu region comprises of Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Namakkal, Dharampur, Nilgiris, Kangeyam, parts of Trichy and Dindugal. Basically this festival is a collection of recipes from all different towns of this region over centuries, Chef C. Akilandeswari, said.

Chef C. Akilandeswari who has brought these cuisines to the people of Coimbatore is also doing awareness programmes in and around Tamil Nadu about the ‘Goodness of authentic foods of South India’.

The festival is open on all days weekdays for dinner from Jan 27 to Feb 5.