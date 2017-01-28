FLASH NEWS Centre sanctioned Rs one lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh but no development is seen on ground: Amit Shah while releasing party’s manifesto Serena Williams beats Venus Williams in the Australian Open finals 2017: Lifts 23rd Grand Slam title Air India flight makes emergency landing at Sanganer Airport in Jaipur after a woman passenger suffered cardiac arrest mid air India and particularly India’s youth are adapting to technology very fast: PM Modi at NCC rally America is a nation of immigrants and should be proud of it Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said as he criticised President Donald Trump Old mortar shell found abandoned near Vasant Kunj in South Delhi; entire area cordoned off and evacuated, reports Competent board did Sunanda Pushkar’s postmortem, concluded death is due to poisoning & is unnatural: Forensic Dept Head, AIIMS Karnataka: People protest in support of buffalo-race ‘Kambala’ in Mangaluru

Coimbatore


Coimbatore Vizha: City witnesses first ever kite festival

Covai Post Network
January 28, 2017
Image credit : P.M. Mohammed Ashik

The city today witnessed its first ever ‘International Kite Festival’ that displayed 50 amazing collections of colourful and fancy kites in all shapes and sizes.

Bengaluru-based V.K. Rao and his 10-member team taught the spectators the basics of kite flying, on the second day of 10-day Coimbatore Vizha.

Kites painted the skies in vibrant hues at Diamond City, RS Puram in the heart of the city. Sizzling Kite, Parachute Kite and Eagle Kite were some of the highlights that drew curious glares from spectators.

The organisers, Young Indians (Yi), said the event will continue for tomorrow as to generate more enthusiasm among people who had gathered in large numbers to enjoy the sight.

Some of the spectators said that earlier they had to go to all the way to Hyderabad or Ahmedabad to witness such an event, and thanked the organisers for bringing the kite festival to their place.

