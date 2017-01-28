Coimbatore Vizha: City witnesses first ever kite festival

The city today witnessed its first ever ‘International Kite Festival’ that displayed 50 amazing collections of colourful and fancy kites in all shapes and sizes.

Bengaluru-based V.K. Rao and his 10-member team taught the spectators the basics of kite flying, on the second day of 10-day Coimbatore Vizha.

Kites painted the skies in vibrant hues at Diamond City, RS Puram in the heart of the city. Sizzling Kite, Parachute Kite and Eagle Kite were some of the highlights that drew curious glares from spectators.

The organisers, Young Indians (Yi), said the event will continue for tomorrow as to generate more enthusiasm among people who had gathered in large numbers to enjoy the sight.

Some of the spectators said that earlier they had to go to all the way to Hyderabad or Ahmedabad to witness such an event, and thanked the organisers for bringing the kite festival to their place.