Coimbatore Vizha: Inspirational movies for school students

As a part of Coimbatore Vizha, around 4000 students would be shown inspirational and moral value themed movies free of cost at the 10- day Indian Children Film Festival that started here today.

Students from both Government and private schools would be able to watch these films. The film festival has been organised at the Brookfield’s Mall in association with ‘Kovai Film Society’ and the Arc Foundation.

The event would be supported by Dr. Kalam Library Committee and PSGR Krishnammal College for Women.

Movies including I am Kalam, Stanley ka daba, Hawaa Hawaa, Dhanak, Born to Run,Jo & the boy and Shwaas will be screened alternatively in three shows a day at 10 am-1pm and 6pm.

The event was earlier inaugurated by Shobana Kumar, Managing Trustee of NGO Small Difference.