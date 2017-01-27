FLASH NEWS Miscreants give bomb threat to Coimbatore airport Local body elections to be held before end of April: TN Election Commission Federer and Nadal to square off in Australian Open finals 2017 25% of Padma awardees in sports have been cricketers Supreme Court to hear all Jallikattu matters on January 31 Rahul Gandhi announces Captain Amarinder Singh as Congress’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab Tesco unveils £3.7-bn merger deal with wholesaler Booker: reports Russian tourist jumps to death from multi-storey building at Thiruvananthapuram airport, reports Demonetisation, coupled with GST, will ensure more revenues to Centre and states, expand size of formal economy: Arun Jaitley Sania Mirza reaches Australian Open mixed doubles final

Coimbatore


Coimbatore Vizha: Inspirational movies for school students

Covai Post Network
January 27, 2017

As a part of Coimbatore Vizha, around 4000 students would be shown inspirational and moral value themed movies free of cost at the 10- day Indian Children Film Festival that started here today.

Students from both Government and private schools would be able to watch these films. The film festival has been organised at the Brookfield’s Mall in association with ‘Kovai Film Society’ and the Arc Foundation.

The event would be supported by Dr. Kalam Library Committee and PSGR Krishnammal College for Women.

Movies including I am Kalam, Stanley ka daba, Hawaa Hawaa, Dhanak, Born to Run,Jo & the boy and Shwaas will be screened alternatively in three shows a day at 10 am-1pm and 6pm.

The event was earlier inaugurated by Shobana Kumar, Managing Trustee of NGO Small Difference.

