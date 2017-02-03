Coimbatore Vizha: Signature campaign to eradicate cancer

A signature-cum-awareness campaign to eradicate Cancer will be held at the City Railway Station here on February 4 at 8 a.m. Dr. Arun Palaniswami, director KMCH, and S. Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) will launch the campaign.

The campaign, conducted as part of Coimbatore Vizha in association with Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH), will see several Railway employees participating in it. “The employees who participate in the campaign will be given a Rs. 999 health package,” said Sasi Kumar, Business Development Manager of KMCH.

The theme of this year’s Cancer Day is “We can I can”.

According to recent data of Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), about 1.85 crore patients are diagnosed with cancer every year all over the world. In India around 18 lakh new cases are diagnosed. About 10 million people died due to cancer last year. Unfortunately the incidence of cance r is expected to rise and double in the next 5 to 10 years, it said.