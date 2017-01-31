Coimbatore Vizha: Singing bowl meditation session conducted

“The power of music to integrate and cure is quite fundamental. It is the profoundest non-chemical medication” – Oliver Sacks, Awakenings

The vibrations from music can be healing at times and help in meditation. Tibetan singing bowl meditation is based on the sounds emitted by different size bowls. This bowls are made of brass with rings engraved into surface from rim to the bottom.

A singing bowl meditation session was conducted today at Jenny Residency as part of Coimbatore Vizha. Around 20 people attended the session conducted by S. Logeshwari.

C.V. Rajan, one of the participants, said, “This type of meditation really helps in relaxing the mind as well as body; the sound followed by vibration creates a positive aura around us.”

Logeshwari explaining this form of meditation said, “Each bowl signifies the seven energy centres in our body, known as Chakras. The seven Chakras are Muladhara Chakra (Base or Root Chakra), Svadhisthana Chakra (Spleen or Sexual Chakra), Manipura Chakra (Solar Plexus Chakra), Anahata Chakra (Heart Chakra), Visuddhi Chakra (Throat Chakra), Ajna Chakra (Third Eye Chakra) and Sahasrara Chakra (Crown or Christ Consciousness Chakra).

She adds, “Sounds from the singing bowls relax your body and mind, and its sound frequencies stimulate the chakras. Even just playing this bowls increase your concentration.”