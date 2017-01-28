Coimbatore Vizha: Super bikes create awareness on wearing helmets

In order to create awareness about road safety among motorists, about 50 super bikes participated in an awareness rally in the City here on Saturday.

Flagged off by Deputy Commissioner of the Traffic Wing of City Police S. Saravanan on Friday, the rally started from Coimbatore Cosmopolitan Club in Race Course with all necessary safety gears.

Super bike owners from Coimbatore, Salem, Tirupur, Salem and Erode also participated in the rally.

Flagging off the rally, Saravanan said that motorists should wear helmets at all costs to avoid fatalities.

He had earlier said that around 85 per cent of motorists in Coimbatore wore helmets.

Apart from creating awareness about wearing helmets while riding, the founder of Cotton City Throttle, Mohan Raj stressed the importance of wearing quality helmets.

Suprej Venkat, a super bike rider said that a helmet is to save one’s own life and not to escape fines.

The rally was jointly organised by Young Indians and Cotton City Throttle as a part of Covai Vizha celebrations.