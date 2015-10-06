Covai’s Super Singer

In 2003, a young Sathyaprakash D, all of 15, sang during the inaugural Rajalakshmi Fine Arts’ (RFA) September Season. His voice impressed Dr. Satish Kumar of RFA and he decided to groom and support him.

Sathya went on to finish his engineering and achieved acclaim as a finalist on Vijay TV’s Super Singer in 2011. Since then, he’s been very busy in the light music star show circuit, travelling to many continents where he’s charmed audiences with his dulcet voice.

He’s also recorded many songs, more than 30 of which have gone on to become chartbusters. His latest is a lovely melody in 10 Endradhukulla, Aanalum Indha Mayakkam, composed by D. Imman. And, in between all this, Sathya managed to sing in the classical concert format during this year’s September season too, 12 years after his debut there.

The Coimbatore boy says RFA is like his home sabha. “It will always be special. I never expected to get famous. RFA was where it all began,” he says. The past four years have been a great learning experience for Sathya. He’s moved from a tier II city to Chennai and adapted himself to the demands of life in a metro.

“I’ve been very lucky to have found good mentors early on. I got chances; that’s a huge thing. Dhanush and GV Prakash Kumar gave me a great break with 3 and Annakodi. That I got my first song without any struggle is a big thing,” he reminisces.

Sathya might be travelling the world, but the one place he totally feels at home in is Coimbatore. “I need to be in Chennai due to job commitments, but whenever I get a chance I rush home to be with my parents. I meet my guru, Chandrasekara Bhagavathar, my friends — all the people who keep me totally grounded,” says Sathya, known for his haunting melodies and technically sound technique.

In Chennai, he’s also learning Western classical to improve his craft. The singer is pretty modest about his success but says his parents are overjoyed when fans approach him for an autograph. “But the pride for their son never gets in the way when they decide to scold me for something,” he laughs.

Favourite songs

Po Nee Po (remix) from 3 composed by Anirudh Naane

Varugiraen from OK Kanmani, composed by A R Rahman

Amadi Un Azhagu from Vellaikaara Durai and Netru Naan from Jeeva composed by D. Imman

Munne En Munne from Saduranga Vettai composed by Sean Roldan Yaarai Kaetu from Thailavan composed by Vidyasagar