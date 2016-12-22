Collaborative effort to keep Perur Padithurai clean

Following a string of complaints from devotees and residents around Perur Padithurai, near the Perur temple here, officials from the Perur Panchayat have assured that they would keep the area clean.

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party, Coimbatore made a representation to the local body on Thursday claiming that Padithurai, where rituals including last rites of deceased persons were performed, was not maintained well and that it was creating health concerns. The members requested the Panchayat officials to clean the area using the fund provided by the temple management as there were dues reportedly.

“However, during the sitting, the temple management agreed to pay the funds, which is a sum of Rs. 5000 per month, regularly including the remaining dues,” a member said.

The member also said the authorities have promised to clean the area within two days.

Dustbins are to be placed in the area to avoid littering. The authorities will also put up sign boards. Additional facilities, including public toilets and drinking water for devotees, are also to be installed.

The members of Aam Aadmi Party are also to make representation to the District Police to prevent illegal activities around the Perur lake.