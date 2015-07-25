Collector asks industry to submit investment plans

District Collector Archana Patnaik has asked the industrialists of Coimbatore to submit their new investment plan at the District Industrial Unit (DIC) in connection with the Global Investors’ Meet 2015 to be held here on August 1.

Following the meeting with industrialists and officials on Friday as a run up to the Global Investors Meet -2015, scheduled to be held at CODISSIA trade fair complex on August 1, she said: “The total investment target from Coimbatore industrial hub has been fixed as Rs. 3,500 crores. This is expected to be generated from the micro, small and medium sector industries of the city. In order to achieve the target, the industrial associations and bankers should cooperate with the District Administration.”

She also discussed the action plan for uploading the list of companies, which are interested in investing in new industries, on the website and also regarding the supportive measures to be offered by the Government departments.

She called upon the industrialists to meet the officials at DIC for submitting their project report for the new industrial venture.