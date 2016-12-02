FLASH NEWS Pakistan Cricket Board suspends Mohammad Irfan in spot-fixing case Nifty climbs 152.45 pts to a new closing peak of 9,087; Sensex jumps 496.40 pts to end at 29,442.63 Vienna named best city in quality of living: Survey Money power has won over people’s power: Cong on Goa issue EC should auction seats instead of holding polls: AAP 2017 is the start of the Hindu revolution: Swamy Trust Modi govt for action on ceasefire violations: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Maharashtra woman falls off moving train, saved by people on platform Ashwin is always happy when Warner comes in to bat: Pujara Gold hidden in home theatre system seized at Coimbatore airport

Coimbatore


Collector distributes relief to kin of fire accident victims

Covai Post Network
December 2, 2016

District Collector A. Annadurai today distributed relief amount to the tune of Rs. 23.52 lakhs to the kin of nine persons who died in a fire mishap in a crackers manufacturing unit in Olugacheri village in Thiruvidaimarudur taluk on November 1, 2013.

The Collector distributed the relief by way of cheques to the legal heirs of the deceased in the presence of Superintendent of Police J. Mahesh.

The cracker unit, that was functioning under a tin sheet shed, was overcrowded as people had thronged the godown to purchase fire crackers for Diwali. A fire broke out unexpectedly and caused explosion and the unit completely collapsed. Nine persons including two women, were killed on the spot, while 15 others suffered burns.

The deceased were identified as S. Rethinakumar, B. Venkatesan, S. Anand, S. Aravind, C. Ananthanayagi, A. Vanitha, R. Rajkumar, V. Sridhar and C. Mukesh.

A sum of Rs. 1,02,500 each was already distributed to the kin of three deceased persons under the Chief Minister’s Farmers Security Scheme.

Today the Collector distributed cheque of Rs. 1,97,500 each to the kin the three and Rs. 3 lakh each to the heirs of other six deceased at the collectorate.

