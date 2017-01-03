Collector felicitates Taekwondo champions

District collector TN Hariharan felicitated the members of the Coimbatore Taekwando martial arts team who won the overall championship at the inter-district level games for the Chief Minister’s Trophy, held in Tiruppur recently.

The members of the district team won three gold medals, one silver and three bronzes in the prestigious event, in various weight categories.

“It is heartening to see four women champions among the medallists; girls and women should come forward to learn martial arts in more numbers as it will serve them in an hour of need as a good self-defence mechanism. Martial arts skills can be picked by anyone irrespective of age to get fit,” the collector said.