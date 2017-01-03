FLASH NEWS PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online Paytm says gets RBI nod to formally launch payments bank Housing finance major HDFC and state-run Bank of India cut benchmark lending rates by up to 0.90 percentage point. MoS Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale bats for Dalits, says want quota for Dalits in cricket team Air Space violation by Pak: Pak UAV came around 400m inside Indian Air Space in Uri Sector at LoC on Jan1,reports Nanjil Sampath leaves AIADMK Teesta Setalvad chargesheeted by CBI in FCRA violation case, reports ₹8 lakh fake notes in 2000 denomination seized in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Four arrested TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrested by CBI in Rose valley scam case.

Coimbatore


Collector felicitates Taekwondo champions

Covai Post Network
January 3, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

District collector TN Hariharan felicitated the members of the Coimbatore Taekwando martial arts team who won the overall championship at the inter-district level games for the Chief Minister’s Trophy, held in Tiruppur recently.

The members of the district team won three gold medals, one silver and three bronzes in the prestigious event, in various weight categories.

“It is heartening to see four women champions among the medallists; girls and women should come forward to learn martial arts in more numbers as it will serve them in an hour of need as a good self-defence mechanism. Martial arts skills can be picked by anyone irrespective of age to get fit,” the collector said.

