Coimbatore


Collector inspects special electoral roll camps in Thanjavur constituency

Covai Post Network
March 5, 2017

Thanjavur: Collector A Annadurai inspected the special camp held for inclusion, deletion and correction in the electoral roll on Sunday. The camp was held in a total of 88 centres in Thanjavur assembly segment.

Arrangements had been made to enable persons, who completed 18 years of age on January 1, 2017, to register in the voters’ list.

Collector Annadurai visited and inspected the centre at Corporation Higher Secondary School in Keezha Alangam (East Rampart). The Collector also advised the staff at the camps to register the names of all eligible voters immediately. He also advised them to expedite the work.

Revenue Divisional Officer C Suresh, Tahsildar V Gurumurthy, Corporation Manager Clement Anthoniraj were also present during the inspection.

