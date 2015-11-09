01 Jun 2017, Edition - 688, Thursday
Coimbatore

Collector issues patta to six

Covai Post Network
November 9, 2015

District Collector Archana Patnaik issued free patta to six beneficiaries from various places here on Monday.

The 6 beneficiaries from Sulur and Neelambur received the certificate for free patta at the District Collectorate in the presence of District Revenue Officer T.Christu Raj.

