Collector orders removal of Seemai Karuvelam trees

In order to keep the ground water level recharged, the District Administration has ordered private landowners in the city to remove the Seemai Karuvelam (prosopis juliflora) trees from their lands.

In a release, District Collector T.N. Hariharan said that the tree species has been sucking the ground water and also proving to be a hindrance to rain.

“The Madurai Branch of the Chennai High Court has ordered that the tree species should be eradicated and the people should support the Government in the process,” he said.

A window of 15 days has been given for the removal of the trees from patta lands.