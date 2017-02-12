FLASH NEWS VK Sasikala to lead a hunger strike at Marina, Said reports Governor’s rule is not needed in Tamil Nadu: Vijayakanth Ashwin becomes fastest bowler to get to 250 Test wickets in his 45th match Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister Duraikannu reported missing World’s oldest steam engine re-inducted into Indian Railways India is world’s fastest growing e-commerce market expected to reach $64 billion by 2021 It’s the woman’s choice to have a baby or abort: SC judge Kashmiri youths held for not standing during National Anthem

Coimbatore


Collector orders removal of Seemai Karuvelam trees

Covai Post Network
February 12, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

In order to keep the ground water level recharged, the District Administration has ordered private landowners in the city to remove the Seemai Karuvelam (prosopis juliflora) trees from their lands.

In a release, District Collector T.N. Hariharan said that the tree species has been sucking the ground water and also proving to be a hindrance to rain.

“The Madurai Branch of the Chennai High Court has ordered that the tree species should be eradicated and the people should support the Government in the process,” he said.

A window of 15 days has been given for the removal of the trees from patta lands.

