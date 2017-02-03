Collector participates in communal feast

Thanjavur: A large number of people, including District Collector A. Annadurai, participated in the communal feast (samabandhi bhojanam) at Punnainallur Mariamman temple near here today.

The feast was organised in view of the forty-eighth death anniversary of late Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, popularly known as Anna.

Among others, former Mayor Savithri Gopal, Land Development Bank chairman Durai Veeeranan, HR and CE Joint Commissioner Kumaradurai, Assistant Commissioner Umadevi (Thanjavur) and Public Relations Officer R Singaram also took part.

Collector Annadurai also viewed the special photo exhibition organised at the temple premises by Information and Public Relations Department.