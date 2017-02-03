FLASH NEWS I will campaign for Shivpal first, Akhilesh later: Mulayam ₹10,000 fine for late filing of income tax returns: Jaitley CBSE scraps open-book tests for Class 9 and Class 11 World’s most expensive saree was sold for ₹40 lakh Former Union Minister Matang Sinh’s flats of ₹100cr attached in chit fund scam National Stock Exchange to appoint Vikram Limaye as new CEO

Collector participates in communal feast

Covai Post Network
February 3, 2017

Thanjavur: A large number of people, including District Collector A. Annadurai, participated in the communal feast (samabandhi bhojanam) at Punnainallur Mariamman temple near here today.

The feast was organised in view of the forty-eighth death anniversary of late Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, popularly known as Anna.

Among others, former Mayor Savithri Gopal, Land Development Bank chairman Durai Veeeranan, HR and CE Joint Commissioner Kumaradurai, Assistant Commissioner Umadevi (Thanjavur) and Public Relations Officer R Singaram also took part.

Collector Annadurai also viewed the special photo exhibition organised at the temple premises by Information and Public Relations Department.

