Coimbatore


Collector releases skill development handbook

- By Covai Post Network
July 16, 2015

District Collector Archana Patnaik urged those who have passed Plus-Two to work hard to attain good positions in life.

Speaking at a function on Wednesday got up to distribute mark sheets to those who had passed Plus-Two examination, she urged the pass-outs to aim high in life.

“The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is conducting competitive examinations for high posts in the government, and students should participate in those examinations. In a competitive world, only hard work will help achieve victory,” the Collector said.

She also released the handbook of skill development programme, prepared by the Department of Employment and Training and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation for marking the World Youth Skill Day.

She said: “Skill development training courses are being provided at recognized private institutes by the State government for candidates based on their educational qualification. Training for welding, plumbing, embroidery, CNC operation, two wheeler repair and readymade dress designing are offered under the programme. Interested students should utilize the opportunity.”

She also launched the website www.kovaischools.net for Coimbatore District Educational Department.

Comments 3
