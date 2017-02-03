College principals to deliberate of new education policy draft

The 18th Conference of Association of Indian College Principals (AICP), to be held here tomorrow will deliberate on the new education policy, draft oft which was released by the Centre recently.

The proceedings of the two-day International Conference on the Role of Higher Education in National/International Development, will be submitted to the Union Ministry of Higher Education and Tamil Nadu Government, Dr. K. Sundararaman, CEO of Sri Krishna Institutions, the organisers, told reporters here today.

Stating that nearly 300 Principals from across 17 States will suggest to the Ministry to have a transparent mechanism with regard to admission procedure and fee collection, Sundararaman said that the recommendations could be a “direction of future higher education in the country.”

AICP Founder-Secretary, G Ramachandran of Mumbai said that the growing demand for the higher education urged to create and introduce new trends in higher education in India.

Besides, education policy, other issues to be discussed would be the impact of outcome-based education becoming mandatory from this year, start-ups through colleges, changes in higher education to support Make In India, he said.

The conference will be inaugurated by State Municipal Administration Minister, S.P. Velumani, with Higher Education Minister, K.P. Anbalagan as the chief guest, Sundararaman said.

When asked how far principals were successful in putting an end to ragging in colleges, he said that the Supreme Court verdict and awareness created by the media, has almost wiped out ragging from the colleges.