College student dies in road accident

In a tragic accident, a 21 year old young man died after his two wheeler was hit by a truck in the Kalapatty Road on Monday.
According to sources, the deceased Jam Alan, a student of NGP College was riding near Kalapatty Road when his two wheeler collided with a speeding truck. He died on the spot.
A case has been registered with the rural police and they are investigating the case.
