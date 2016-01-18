01 Jun 2017, Edition - 688, Thursday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • NASA is set to launch the world’s first mission to the Sun next year
  • South Africa has launched an eight-team T20 league of its own
  • A complaint has been filed with IT department against CM Siddaramaiah & his son alleging amassing wealth disproportionately by benami means
  • Automobile dealers based near Bengaluru’s Bellandur Lake failed to get a reprieve from the National Green Tribunal
  • India are clubbed with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa in Group B
  • NASA to launch world’s first mission to Sun in 2018
  • Police arrested 8 people including Kannur Youth Congress district president, Rijil Makkutty, for slaughtering an ox calf in public
  • Uttar Pradesh government transferred a PCS officer on 28th May who was already dead for six months
  • Co-founder of MakeMyTrip quit Twitter saying that he was disappointed at seeing the curbs on people’s freedom to eat
  • Hundreds of cows and buffalos are on sale on sites like OLX and Quikr
Coimbatore

College student dies in road accident

Covai Post Network
January 18, 2016

In a tragic accident, a 21 year old young man died after his two wheeler was hit by a truck in the Kalapatty Road on Monday.

According to sources, the deceased Jam Alan, a student of NGP College was riding near Kalapatty Road when his two wheeler collided with a speeding truck. He died on the spot.

A case has been registered with the rural police and they are investigating the case.

ALSO READ

Comments 3
11/2/2016 @ 10:36:54: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Arnold Bverger] - Nov 02, 2016
kjop cialis pa nett http://no.pharmshop.website/cialis/ cialis uten resept [kjope cialis pa nett] - Feb 06, 2017
Really informative blog article. Great. [cours de theatre paris] - Jun 01, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Drinking Water After Eating Watermelon: Is it Safe or Not?
May 05, 2017

It is the season of watermelons. The sweet delight has filled the carts of all fruit sellers in town, and we couldn’t be happier. Apart from being an extremely hydrating fruit….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

6 Most Effective Home Remedies for Cholesterol
May 05, 2017

High cholesterol is one of the primary reasons for heart disease. While looking for risk factors your doctor advises testing for Total Cholesterol, Low….

Read More