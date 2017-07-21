21 Jul 2017, Edition - 738, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

College students, Corporation conduct dengue awareness campaign

Covai Post Network
July 21, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Students from different colleges along with Coimbatore Corporation officials visited the five zones under the Corporation and conducted Dengue awareness campaign today.

The team consisting of City Health Officer Dr. K Santhoshkumar, Corporation Assistant Commissioners of five zones, Sanitary inspectors and students visited ‘hotspots’ and created awareness about dengue and virus fever. The team visited members of different resident welfare associations and talked about various ways in which dengue can be prevented.

As part of the campaign, an awareness exhibition was conducted at various points in each zones. According to a statement from the Corporation, Power Point presentation, and an awareness film about dengue was shown to the participants.

Nearly 100 people participated in each zone. The awareness sessions were conducted at Ayyappa Seva Marriage Hall in South zone, at Ammaniammal School in North zone, Corporation office in East Zone, Corporation office in West Zone, and at GD Institutions in Central Zone. Corporation officials said that similar awareness programmes will continue.

