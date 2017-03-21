Colourful umbrellas beat heat at Madurai Meenakshi temple

Madurai: The Madurai City Corporation has put up a marquee of colourful umbrellas to a distance of 100 metres on the parking lot near the Meenakshi Amman temple to protect those visiting the temple from the scorching heat.

Encouraged by the overwhelming response from the public, authorities are now planning to undertake similar exercise in other areas in Madurai with the help of private sponsors. “We initially erected the marquee of umbrellas at the entrance of the Meenakshmi Amman Temple on an experimental basis. As it has been well received and appreciated by public, we are now planning to do around the temple,” Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri said.

“We are also planning to extend it to other places too. A lot of sponsors are also coming forward to help us,” the Commissioner said.

The Corporation has now identified four or five places including Chitrai Veedhi, Mariamman Theppakulam, opposite to Thirumalai Naicker Palace and near the Gandhi Manadapam. “One of the important requirements is the place should be free of obstructions,” he said.

“This was actually suggested by a director of a nursery school. Apparently this is in vogue in many foreign countries,” the commissioner said.