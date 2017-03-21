FLASH NEWS Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to join BJP tomorrow; he had resigned from Congress party in January CM Yogi Adityanath clears 20 acres of land for Ramayana museum in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara climbs four places to be No 2 in ICC Test batsmen’s rankings behind Steve Smith Subramanian Swamy seeks urgent hearing of Ayodhya dispute in SC. Court asks parties concerned to sit together to arrive at a consensus: Reports India ranks 122nd among world’s happiest nations World’s oldest billionaire Sr David Rockefeller dies at the age of 101 Flipkart raises $1 billion, to raise $1 billion more: Report Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 10 Indian fishermen & 1 boat from Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram in sea area north of Delft Island Delhi HC pulled up Indian Air Force for biased rule denying study leave to airman while officers are entitled to it, reports U.S. plans to ban passengers from about a dozen countries from carrying most electronic devices on U.S.-bound flights – official

Coimbatore


Colourful umbrellas beat heat at Madurai Meenakshi temple

Irshad Ahamed
March 21, 2017

Madurai: The Madurai City Corporation has put up a marquee of colourful umbrellas to a distance of 100 metres on the parking lot near the Meenakshi Amman temple to protect those visiting the temple from the scorching heat.

Encouraged by the overwhelming response from the public, authorities are now planning to undertake similar exercise in other areas in Madurai with the help of private sponsors. “We initially erected the marquee of umbrellas at the entrance of the Meenakshmi Amman Temple on an experimental basis. As it has been well received and appreciated by public, we are now planning to do around the temple,” Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri said.

“We are also planning to extend it to other places too. A lot of sponsors are also coming forward to help us,” the Commissioner said.

The Corporation has now identified four or five places including Chitrai Veedhi, Mariamman Theppakulam, opposite to Thirumalai Naicker Palace and near the Gandhi Manadapam. “One of the important requirements is the place should be free of obstructions,” he said.

“This was actually suggested by a director of a nursery school. Apparently this is in vogue in many foreign countries,” the commissioner said.

