Coimbatore


Compensation ordered in accident case

Covai Post Network
February 15, 2017
The Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal has ordered a load-auto owner to pay a compensation of Rs 5.3 lakh to the kin of a woman who died in an accident while travelling in the vehicle. The accident happened in 2012.

According to prosecution, Lakshmi (50), resident of Kaliamman Koil Street of Thennangudi village, along with her relatives, was travelling the auto on October 8, 2012, when the vehicle capsized at Budalur. Lakshmi was injured and admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where she died a few days later.

Lakshmi’s daughter Usha (31) filed a petition for compensation before the Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur. Principal Sub Judge Poornajaya Anand found auto owner Muthu guilty of carrying passengers in the load auto and ordered him to pay Rs 5.3 lakh as compensation to Usha.

