Conference on GST and its impact on Indian economy held

“The implementation of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) will see a growth in the number of Indian entrepreneurs in the global market. As a result, our GDP will go up from 0.7% to 1.9%. The main aim of the implementation of GST is ‘One nation, One tax’,” said A. Govindaraj, I.R.S., Deputy Commissioner, Customs, Central Excise & Service Tax.

Govindaraj was speaking at the inauguration of the one day ‘National Conference on Impact of GST in Indian Economy’ today at Rathinam College of Arts and Science, organised by the School of Commerce of the college.

P. Udhayakumar, Director – Planning and Marketing, National Small Industries Corporation Ltd, New Delhi was the main speaker at the event.

Addressing the students, he said, “The source of taxation will improve our country and help us become a developed nation by 2020.”

He also said, “If GST is not implemented the economy will be left behind.”

Around 250 participants from 20 colleges participated in the conference. Students participated in technical sessions and also presented papers on GST.