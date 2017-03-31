Cong activists flay Raja for anti-Sonia remarks

About 100 Congress activists today staged a demonstration here and condemned BJP National Secretary H Raja for his alleged derogatory remarks against party president Sonia Gandhi.

Led by Congress district secretary V C Manoharan, the workers, including women, raised slogans against Raja and sought an apology from him, police said.

Raja reportedly attacked Sonia Gandh at a press meet in Thanjavur and made disparaging remarks about her nationality and also called a journalist `anti-national’ for repeatedly seeking clarification on the ongoing agitation by farmers in Delhi.

Congress activists have threatened to intensify their stir if Raja did not apologise.