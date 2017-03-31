FLASH NEWS Deadline for Indians to deposit old notes ends today I am great friends with Steve Smith, says Ajinkya Rahane KL Rahul ruled out of IPL 2017 because of injury Pakistan to file case against BCCI before ICC committee Use of astrologers for poll results a violation of law: EC Railways to spend over ₹10,000 crore on track renewal We ate snake meat, PM Modi isn’t helping us: TN farmers Respect importance of Jinnah House in Mumbai: Pak to India UP: Warden strips students naked to check menstrual blood Don’t know if he was hinting at me: Smith on Kohli’s tweet

Coimbatore


Cong activists flay Raja for anti-Sonia remarks

Covai Post Network
March 31, 2017

About 100 Congress activists today staged a demonstration here and condemned BJP National Secretary H Raja for his alleged derogatory remarks against party president Sonia Gandhi.

Led by Congress district secretary V C Manoharan, the workers, including women, raised slogans against Raja and sought an apology from him, police said.

Raja reportedly attacked Sonia Gandh at a press meet in Thanjavur and made disparaging remarks about her nationality and also called a journalist `anti-national’ for repeatedly seeking clarification on the ongoing agitation by farmers in Delhi.

Congress activists have threatened to intensify their stir if Raja did not apologise.

