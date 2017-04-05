Cong workers stage demo, over 100 held

Congress activists today staged demonstrations at three places in the city in support of the agitating farmers in Delhi. At two venues police arrested more than 100 party workers as permission was not given to hold the demonstrations.

Police said that nearly 100 party activists gathered in front of South Taluk Office, some carrying plough and grains, sporting green turbans and raised slogans against the Centre for not paying attention to the farmers agitating in New Delhi for the last 25 days.

At the demonstration near the BSNL office in Saibaba Colony, 91 party activists, including 37 women, led by district president V M C Manoharan, were held.

Some 25 Congress workers, including two women, were arrested in Singanallur.