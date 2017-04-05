FLASH NEWS 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Iran’s City of Mashhad 20 children among 72 dead in suspected Syria chemical attack: reports Punjab Police deny reports that they arrested Rakhi Sawant Islamic State says US being run by an ‘idiot’ North Korea fires missile into the Sea of Japan ISIS terrorists trying to enter Mumbai through sea: Report 714 traffic violators prosecuted every hour in Delhi in 2017 Trump donates first-quarter salary to National Park Service Suspect of Russian metro bombing was born in Kyrgyzstan UP govt’s farmer loan waiver like ‘drop in the ocean’: Cong

Coimbatore


Cong workers stage demo, over 100 held

Covai Post Network
April 5, 2017

Congress activists today staged demonstrations at three places in the city in support of the agitating farmers in Delhi. At two venues police arrested more than 100 party workers as permission was not given to hold the demonstrations.

Police said that nearly 100 party activists gathered in front of South Taluk Office, some carrying plough and grains, sporting green turbans and raised slogans against the Centre for not paying attention to the farmers agitating in New Delhi for the last 25 days.

At the demonstration near the BSNL office in Saibaba Colony, 91 party activists, including 37 women, led by district president V M C Manoharan, were held.

Some 25 Congress workers, including two women, were arrested in Singanallur.

