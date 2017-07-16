Congress and CPM govt allegedly shielded Dileep in land grab case

Kottayam: Congress led government and CPM led government have allegedly stood with actor Dileep in the issue of alleged land grabbing issue for constructing his theatre Dcinemas at Chalakkudy.

It was the Congress led UDF government which sabotaged the report of the Thrissur Collector in this regard.

There are allegations that the present Revenue Minister had not taken any action in this regard as Dileep had offered a role to the Minister’s son in a film.

K C Santosh of Aluva had filed a complaint against Dileep in 2013 accusing him of grabbing revenue land through fake deeds.

The Collector gave a clean chit to the actor in 2014 saying that Dileep had possession certificate to prove his ownership. The complainant moved High Court which directed the Land Revenue Commissioner to enquire the incident.

The Commissioner caught Collector on the wrong foot and sought action by the government on the land case.

But, the then Congress-led UDF government overlooked it.