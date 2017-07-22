Congress legislator in Kerala quizzed in rape case

Kochi: A legislator M Vincent is being questioned in connection with a rape case near Thiruvananthapuram.

Police sources said they had collected sufficient evidence to arrest him.

The victim, a housewife, told police that the MLA had raped her.

As he is an elected representative, there were some​ hurdles in arresting him. The police said they had circumstantial and digital evidence against the MLA.

He had rung up the victim 900 times on different occasions in the last five months.

The victim had told a church vicar, a nun and her brother about the incident.

Police have recorded their statements.

Meanwhile, the Congress is all set to boot Vincent out of the party.

He is believed to have claimed before the party bosses that the woman was not in proper frame of mind and had made baseless allegations against him.