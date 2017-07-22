22 Jul 2017, Edition - 739, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists arrested by Security forces in Bijapur
  • S Korea seeks ‘complete denuclearisation’ of N Korea by 2020
  • Less than 1 doctor per 1,000 people in India: Govt
  • Interpol lists 173 ISIS suicide attackers targeting Europe
  • US to ban citizens from travelling to North Korea
Congress MLA made 900 calls to the alleged rape victim in 5 months

July 22, 2017
Kochi: A Congress legislator M Vincent was on Friday arrested in connection with the rape of a housewife near Thiruvananthapuram.

The MLA reached Perurkada Police station from where he was taken to police headquarters for further questioning. The police had sought Assembly Speaker’s permission to question him.

The Speaker said that the police need not take permission to question or arrest a legislator involved in criminal case. Earlier, police quizzed him at MLA hostel for long hours. The police have collected sufficient evidence against him.

The victim, a housewife, has told police that the MLA had raped her. The police have circumstancial and digital evidence against the MLA. The MLA had called the victim 900 hundred times on different occasions in the last five months.

The victim had told a vicar of a church, a nun and her brother about the incident. Police have recorded their statement. Meanwhile, the Congress is all set to boot Vincent out of the party. Many party leaders of Congress have sought immediate action against him.

Vincent however has justified that the woman was not in proper frame of mind and had made baseless allegations against him.

