Conservancy workers petition Collector seeking bonus for Deepavali

A large number of conservancy workers affiliated to Tamil Nadu Conservancy Workers Trade Union petitioned the District Collector seeking a bonus for the Deepavali festival.
There are 2000 sanitary workers besides the 500 working for combating Malaria on a contract basis in all the 100 wards of five zones, coming under the solid waste management plan of city corporation.
Kovai Ravi, State Advisor of the Union told that all the contract workers were hired by the companies namely Madras Infrastructures and Vardhan Enterprises and has been outsourced to the city corporation.
He said that according to amendment of Laborer Welfare Fund Act – 2015, every employee getting salary of above 3,000 rupees must be given a bonus of 8.33 percent from the profit.
“Being a principal employee, the corporation should provide a bonus of 8.33 percent to the workers for the festival,” he added.
Already the members had petitioned the Deputy Commissioner of the corporation and no action has been taken on this regard hence the members of the union had petitioned the District Collector.
Chitra, my wife, asked me a few days ago, "what are you watching in the TV?" I said, "I am watching the Finance Minister ShriArunJaitley in ET Now. He and the Revenue Secretary are...Read More
Activating your chakras for a healthy you - Mooladhar Chakra There is more to us than what meets the eye, the physical body is only an aspect of our existence which ...Read More
According to a latest study, those with deficiency in calcium in their blood are on a higher risk of experiencing Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) than those with optimal levels. Calciu...Read More