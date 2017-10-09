09 Oct 2017, Edition - 818, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • After Amit Shah, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to lead anti-Left march in Delhi today
  • 4 Dera followers arrested from Sirsa for August 25th violence
  • Kamal Haasan praises Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for appointing non-Brahmin priests
  • Gujarat High Court to announce verdict in the Godhra train burning case today
  • Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh claims CBI did not conduct his potency test
  • No firecrackers to be sold during Diwali this year in Delhi NCR, Supreme Court bans their sale for 2017
Coimbatore

Conservancy workers petition Collector seeking bonus for Deepavali

Covai Post Network
October 9, 2017

A large number of conservancy workers affiliated to Tamil Nadu Conservancy Workers Trade Union petitioned the District Collector seeking a bonus for the Deepavali festival.

There are 2000 sanitary workers besides the 500 working for combating Malaria on a contract basis in all the 100 wards of five zones, coming under the solid waste management plan of city corporation.

Kovai Ravi, State Advisor of the Union told that all the contract workers were hired by the companies namely Madras Infrastructures and Vardhan Enterprises and has been outsourced to the city corporation.

He said that according to amendment of Laborer Welfare Fund Act – 2015, every employee getting salary of above 3,000 rupees must be given a bonus of 8.33 percent from the profit.

“Being a principal employee, the corporation should provide a bonus of 8.33 percent to the workers for the festival,” he added.

Already the members had petitioned the Deputy Commissioner of the corporation and no action has been taken on this regard hence the members of the union had petitioned the District Collector.

