Conservancy workers petition Collector seeking bonus for Deepavali

A large number of conservancy workers affiliated to Tamil Nadu Conservancy Workers Trade Union petitioned the District Collector seeking a bonus for the Deepavali festival.

There are 2000 sanitary workers besides the 500 working for combating Malaria on a contract basis in all the 100 wards of five zones, coming under the solid waste management plan of city corporation.

Kovai Ravi, State Advisor of the Union told that all the contract workers were hired by the companies namely Madras Infrastructures and Vardhan Enterprises and has been outsourced to the city corporation.

He said that according to amendment of Laborer Welfare Fund Act – 2015, every employee getting salary of above 3,000 rupees must be given a bonus of 8.33 percent from the profit.

“Being a principal employee, the corporation should provide a bonus of 8.33 percent to the workers for the festival,” he added.

Already the members had petitioned the Deputy Commissioner of the corporation and no action has been taken on this regard hence the members of the union had petitioned the District Collector.