Construction worker gets life term for attempting to murder co-worker

The Mahila Fast Track Court in Thanjavur today sentenced a construction worker to life imprisonment for attempting to murder a woman construction worker in 2013 following a quarrel over sharing wages.

According to the prosecution, Mallika (37), construction worker and resident of Thirumanur village, Ariyalur district, was waiting for the bus at Thiruvaiyaru bus stand to return home after her day’s work on August 28, 2013 when her co-worker Ashok Kumar (42), resident of Amman village in Thiruvaiyaru taluk, came there. Then, a quarrel broke out between the two about sharing their wages. Ashok Kumar, who lost his temper, hacked Mallika with a sickle and escaped. Mallika who sustained grievous injuries was admitted to the hospital and survived. Based on a complaint, Thiruvaiyaru Police registered a case and arrested Ashok Kumar on the charge of attempting to murder Mallika.

Trial of the case was conducted at the Mahila Fast Track Court in Thanjavur. The judge who heard the case found Ashok Kumar guilty of the charges today and ordered him to undergo life imprisonment.