Continuation of new CM till tomorrow is a question mark: Union Minister

Union Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan today said that only God knows whether the new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi Palanisamy, will continue in power till tomorrow.

The Tamil Nadu governor, after detailed and deep calculation, has taken a decision on the Government formation. However, the question still remained whether this will help end the political uncertainty prevailing in the State for the last four months, Radhakrishnan told reporters here.

“Will Palanisamy continue to remain in power till tomorrow (after floor test). Only God knows his fate,” Radhakrishnan expressed his doubts.

All the MLAs, now enjoying in the resort should go and stay in their allotted rooms and function freely and responsibly, he said.

The party, founded by the late M G Ramachandran and built by the late Jayalalithaa, is finished now and both the party and government should not go into the hands of a family or rowdy elements, he said.

Both the Dravidian parties who ruled in rotation had taken the State backward and without taking into account the welfare of the people and indulged in corrupt practices, Radhakishnan alleged.

The present government will not be able to provide a stable and corruption-free government as expected by the people, he said, adding that no one talked about the need of a DMK government during the three-month political crisis that prevailed in Tamil Nadu.