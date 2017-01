A contract worker was electrocuted at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station here today.

Dinesh, 27, son of Karunanidhi and resident of South Street in Punalkulam village was engaged by a private firm to install the CCTV and Surveillance camera on the IAF Station premises. Dinesh was fixing a metal pipe when it unexpectedly touched the high tension power line passing above his head.

He was electrocuted and died on the spot. Tamil University police have registered a case and are investigating.