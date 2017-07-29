29 Jul 2017, Edition - 746, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Cop awarded for bid to overpower activists in BJP office attack

Kottayam: Civil police officer Pratinjay Kumar was awarded for his service and two others were suspended for dereliction of duty during the attack on BJP state office on Friday.

The CCTV visuals showed Kumar trying to overpower the assailants while two others took to their heels on seeing the charging of intruders.

A cash prize of Rs 5,000 was given to Kumar who is recuperating an injury sustained during the issue.

A group of CPM activists led by a senior leader were arrested in the case.

