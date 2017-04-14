Cop breaking jeep’s window goes viral

Even as Coimbatore Rural SP Ramya Bharathi began inquiry into the incident leading to lathi charge and slapping of a woman by a senior police official in Samalapuram in Tirupur district, police department was found in a tight spot, as a video went viral in social media and T V Channels, where a police constable was seen cleaning his blood stained hand after breaking a window pane of a police vehicle.

Police had claimed that they had to resort to lathi charge, when a section of crowd pelted stones and damaged police vehicle and in the melee ADSP Pandiarajan slapped a woman, during the agitation demanding closure of TASMAC outlet in the area.

As the slapping incident drew flak from the general public and also Human Rights Commission and Judiciary, DGP, West Zone IG I Pari has ordered an inquiry by Rural SP and submit a report within one week, which will be sent to the DGP for follow up action, police said.

Ramya Bharathi visited the scene of incident today as part of inquiry accompanied by some senior officials. Detailed inquiry will be held from Monday, police sources said.

However, after the video grab went viral, police department is in a tight spot.

Two constables were found in conversation and one replying that blood on his hand was the result of breaking their vehicle.

Meanwhile, Easwari, the victim of Pandiarajan, vowed that she will not keep quite till the police official was dismissed, as the slap has affected her ears.