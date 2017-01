Virudhunagar: A police constable was gored to death by a bull at a Jallikattu event at Kansapuram village near Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district.

M. Shankar (30), attached to the Sivaganga Armed Force Wing, was on duty and was standing near the Vadivasal when a bull ran amok and charged at him.

The constable, who was grievously injured, later succumbed to his injures.