Cops quiz Mukesh, Cong MLA in Dileep case

Kottayam: Actor Mukesh, a Left Democratic Front MLA, and Congress legislator Anwar Sadath were quizzed by a police team probing the actor abduction and assault case.

The team probed Mukesh’s association with the accused Dileep, their meetings, phone calls, financial dealings and foreign trips.

Mukesh was asked about his phone calls with actor Dileep after the crime took place.

Mukesh said that Dileep was his friend while accused Pulsar Suni was his driver only for a year and dismissed due to reckless driving. Mukesh said he was not aware of Suni’s criminal background.

Suni was given to him through an agency in Ernakulam.

Anwar Sadath was asked about his friendship with Dileep who lived in his constituency.

Another Congress legislator P T Thomas will be questioned on July 21. Thomas represents Trikkakara constituency and was the one who played key role in keeping constant pressure on the government to intensify the probe.