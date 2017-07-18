18 Jul 2017, Edition - 735, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Heavy rains slow down traffic across Mumbai
  • NDA Vice President pick Venkaiah Naidu resigns as minister
  • Tiger Woods outside top 1,000 golf rankings for the 1st time
  • IS, al-Qaeda get funds, ideology from US allies: Iran Minister
  • 101-year-old woman sets 100-meter sprint world record
  • Delhi’s Anganwadi workers continue strike over low pay
  • Over 80,000 children ‘wasting’ from hunger in Myanmar: UN
  • Denmark to train soldiers to combat Russian misinformation
  • Over 3 lakh people killed in Syria war: Monitor
Coimbatore

Cops quiz Mukesh, Cong MLA in Dileep case

Covai Post Network
July 18, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kottayam: Actor Mukesh, a Left Democratic Front MLA, and Congress legislator Anwar Sadath were quizzed by a police team probing the actor abduction and assault case.

The team probed Mukesh’s association with the accused Dileep, their meetings, phone calls, financial dealings and foreign trips.

Mukesh was asked about his phone calls with actor Dileep after the crime took place.

Mukesh said that Dileep was his friend while accused Pulsar Suni was his driver only for a year and dismissed due to reckless driving. Mukesh said he was not aware of Suni’s criminal background.

Suni was given to him through an agency in Ernakulam.

Anwar Sadath was asked about his friendship with Dileep who lived in his constituency.

Another Congress legislator P T Thomas will be questioned on July 21. Thomas represents Trikkakara constituency and was the one who played key role in keeping constant pressure on the government to intensify the probe.

