Coimbatore


Cops suspended as accused escapes

Covai Post Network
March 24, 2017
Two cops, both attached to Pappanadu police station, were placed under suspension today following the escape of an accused while being taken to court.

Srinivasan, farmer and resident of Poyyundargudikadu village in Orathanadu taluk, reportedly picked up a quarrel with Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Jayalakshmi on Wednesday demanding drought relief. Based on her complaint, police registered a case and arrested Srinivasan.

Sub-Inspector Sekar and Head Constable Jayabal, who were taking Srinivasan to the court in police jeep, stopped the vehicle on the Pattukottai-Orathanadu Road to have a chat. Taking advantage of this, Srinivasan jumped off the jeep and escaped in a motorbike which was parked there.

Superintendent of Police J Mahesh ordered the suspension of Sekar and Jayabal.

