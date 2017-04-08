FLASH NEWS Superstar Rajinikanth cancels meeting with fans between April 12-16th, says it’s difficult to take pictures with each and every fan. Kerber beats defending champion Watson to advance in Monterrey Open ₹141.13 crore in new ₹2,000, ₹500 notes seized: Arun Jaitley India signs missile deal worth nearly ₹13,000 cr with Israel ₹1,038 crore in cash offerings at Tirumala temple in 2016-17 KKR record highest successful 10-wicket chase in T20 history

Coimbatore


Corpn attaches Rs.7.37 crore worth encroached reserve sites

Covai Post Network
April 8, 2017

Corporation Officials today retrieved 0.79 acre of encroached reserved sites worth Rs.7.37 crore from two places in West and Central zone.

In its continued drive against such encroachments, officials today carried out raid in Ward 45 and attached 31.56 cents of land in Trisquare Tara Group House Lay out in Sanganur in Central Zone valued at Rs.1.37 crore, the Corporation Commissioner, Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan, said.

In another drive in Ward 18 at Ravees Avenue in Veerakeralam in West zone, the officials retrieved 47 cents worth Rs.six crore, he said.
The Corporation, since November last, has attached encroached reserve sites worth nearly Rs.290 crore.

