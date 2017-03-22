FLASH NEWS UP CM Adityanath allocates portfolios: Keshav P Maurya gets PWD;Dinesh Sharma gets Legislative Affairs; Rita Bahuguna gets Secondary Education DIG suspends 13 constables deployed at Noida’s Sector-20 Police Station after complaints that they took bribes, reports Sensex tanks 317.77 points to close at 29,167.68; Nifty falls 91.05 points to 9,030.45 Yogi Adityanath also orders blanket ban on smuggling of cows Separatist leader Nayeem Khan arrested at Srinagar airport ahead of his visit to Pak High Commission, in Delhi tomorrow to celebrate Pak Day Magistrate court denies bail to Krishnadas, Chairman of Nehru group of Institutions in Kerala. He was arrested on a student’s complaint Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath starts a poll on cow slaughter law on his website A new North Korean missile test fails, the South and US say, amid rising regional tensions reports GST will transform complex indirect tax system to simple system; GST will make evasion difficult: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to join BJP tomorrow; he had resigned from Congress party in January

Coimbatore


Corpn Commissioner presents surplus budget after a gap of two decades

Covai Post Network
March 22, 2017

The City Municipal Corporation witnessed a unique and special budget this year, which was presented by the Commissioner and that too a surplus one, after a gap of 20 years.

Since there were no elected representatives, the Commissioner and Special Officer, Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan, presented a Rs.13.04 crore surplus budget, unlike in previous years.

The revenue and capital receipts were estimated at Rs 1,072.42 crore for the year 2017-18, the total revenue and capital expenditure was estimated at Rs 1,059.38 crores. showing a surplus of 13.04 crores.

“The civic body has attained the surplus amount followed by revised accounting formula as per the instruction by Commissioner of Municipal Administration.

Not only in Coimbatore, the same formula was being followed in the entire corporation and municipalities for preparing the budget,” Vijayakarthikeyan later clarified.

