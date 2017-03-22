Corpn Commissioner presents surplus budget after a gap of two decades

The City Municipal Corporation witnessed a unique and special budget this year, which was presented by the Commissioner and that too a surplus one, after a gap of 20 years.

Since there were no elected representatives, the Commissioner and Special Officer, Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan, presented a Rs.13.04 crore surplus budget, unlike in previous years.

The revenue and capital receipts were estimated at Rs 1,072.42 crore for the year 2017-18, the total revenue and capital expenditure was estimated at Rs 1,059.38 crores. showing a surplus of 13.04 crores.

“The civic body has attained the surplus amount followed by revised accounting formula as per the instruction by Commissioner of Municipal Administration.

Not only in Coimbatore, the same formula was being followed in the entire corporation and municipalities for preparing the budget,” Vijayakarthikeyan later clarified.