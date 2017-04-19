FLASH NEWS Bus carrying more than 50 passengers falls into Tons river in Shimla district, many feared dead, rescue team rushing to the spot DMK working President M K Stalin calls for special assembly session, wants fresh trust vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly Both factions of AIADMK will talk to fulfil the aspirations of lakhs of party workers: O Panneerselvam TTV Dinakaran says he has no regrets of being sidelined if it benefits the party Conspiracy charges accepted against LK Advani and MM Joshi in Babri demolition case Cristiano Ronaldo scored a controversial hat-trick to become the first man to reach 100 Champions League goals Congress UP MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh’s primary membership suspended indefinitely due to alleged anti-party activities, reports China announces “standardised” official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh AIADMK Symbol Row — 50% vote bank is with us; If Dinakaran gets support from party people then he can run the party: M. Thambidurai Income Tax department conducts searches at about 80 locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in connection with tax evasion case

Coimbatore


Corpn committed to create and maintain green spaces: Commissioner

Covai Post Network
April 19, 2017

Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan today inspected the ongoing works for a public park, which is being developed at the cost of Rs.70 lakh in Gayathri Garden area (Ward 6) in the west zone.

The corporation launched a drive recently to reclaim encroached municipal lands and utility areas, some of which were being converted into parks and to raise nurseries and trees as per the original plan.

“Parks and green spaces are the lungs of the city and the Corporation is committed to creating and maintaining such green spaces and parks for public utility. Play areas for children and walking track would be created in the park,” Vijayakarthikeyan said.

He accompanied by Deputy Commissioner P. Gandhimathi, Town Welfare Officer M.K. Santhosh Kumar.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS