FLASH NEWS 5 dead including Russians in Istanbul helicopter crash: report Sensex advances 17.10 points to close at 28,946.23; Nifty up 7.55 points to 8,934.55 Explosion near medical college in Kanpur, 2 injured After suffering a bout of fits inside the Theerthakund, a 21-year-old boy died at the Isha Yoga Centre India vs Australia: Pacer Mitch Starc to miss last two Tests against India with foot fracture SC refuses 2 order investigation against media on basis of media management contract between Christan Michel & AgustaWestland Hyderabad: 15-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped, raped by a head constable, case registered Arrest warrant against sitting Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan issued for failing to appear before SC in a contempt of court hearing WikiLeaks to release software code of CIA hacking tools to tech firms: Julian Assange South Korea’s apex court removes President Park Geun-Hye over corruption

Coimbatore


Corpn plans crematorium on elephant crossing zone, residents fear more man-animal conflicts

Jabez John Anand
March 10, 2017
Image credit : File photo

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has planned to construct a crematorium on an elephant crossing zone – an act that could intensify the man-animal conflict in the Madukkarai residential area.

The plan, which is all set to get green signal from the State Government, has already received the Forest Department’s approval.

Sources say that the Corporation has sent a proposal to the Government to construct the crematorium on a patta land near Manjupallam, 20 km from the nearby reserve forest across the Palakkad Highway. A small patch of reserve forest land is also close to the plot.

According to locals, elephants move frequently in this area to cross over the Palakkad Highway and the first documented sighting goes back to 2005, when a herd of less than 10 elephants crossed the road. However, as the frequency of elephants entering into the patta lands increased, forest personnel were deployed to stop the elephants from crossing the road and venturing into farmlands.

Department officials fire crackers to keep the elephants away. Still the elephants manage to cross the road during the night and get back to their barracks before dawn. It has now become a regular happening.

The proposed crematorium, residents feel, would block the free passage for elephants. “If their movements are blocked, the animals will start coming to Arivoli Nagar which is very close by. This has happened in the past too. The man-animal conflict will certainly increase,” a resident said.

When contacted, a senior official from the City Corporation said that the plan has been cleared by the Forest Department.

District Forest Officer S. Ramasubramaniam said the department was not keen in letting the animals cross the road in the first place. “We are planning to strengthen the trenches and dig new ones in the area to stop the elephants from crossing,” he told the Covai Post.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS