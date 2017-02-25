Corpn retrieves 3.77 acres encroached reserved sites

The City Corporation officials today retrieved 3.28 acres of encroached reserve sites worth Rs.30.25 crore.

The reserved sites, belonging to Corporation, were retrieved from four of the five zones, West, North, South and Central on a single day today, the Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer, Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan, said.

The corporation retrieved 5.34 acres of land worth Rs.64.70 crore in November and Rs.55.45 crore worth 3.77 acres in December last year.

Similarly, 2.77 acres worth Rs.26.20 crore were retrieved in January and 7.66 acres of land valued at Rs.71.95 crore during this month so far from five zones, he said.

The drive would continue as the officials are in the process of identifying the encroached reserve sites, Vijayakarthikeyan said.