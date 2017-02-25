FLASH NEWS Those who have looted the country won’t go unpunished. Rights of common citizens would be protected: PM in Manipur Trump signs executive order to slash federal regulations De Villiers fastest to 9000 ODI runs, beats Ganguly’s record PM Modi indeed working like a donkey: Digvijaya Singh HIV vaccine suppresses virus in five patients BMC polls: Shiv Sena’s tally rises to 87 as 3 join party Nitish Kumar and I have grown old: Lalu Prasad Yadav Scientists use light to convert carbon dioxide into fuel Shelter dogs to replace ball boys at Brazil Open 2017 UK tracking 257 possible Saudi war crimes in Yemen

Coimbatore


Corpn retrieves 3.77 acres encroached reserved sites

Covai Post Network
February 25, 2017
Image credit : File Photo

The City Corporation officials today retrieved 3.28 acres of encroached reserve sites worth Rs.30.25 crore.

The reserved sites, belonging to Corporation, were retrieved from four of the five zones, West, North, South and Central on a single day today, the Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer, Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan, said.

The corporation retrieved 5.34 acres of land worth Rs.64.70 crore in November and Rs.55.45 crore worth 3.77 acres in December last year.

Similarly, 2.77 acres worth Rs.26.20 crore were retrieved in January and 7.66 acres of land valued at Rs.71.95 crore during this month so far from five zones, he said.

The drive would continue as the officials are in the process of identifying the encroached reserve sites, Vijayakarthikeyan said.

