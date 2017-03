A total of 809 drinking water connections have been snapped in the corporation limits, for not paying property and other taxes in the last five months.

The corporation has started the disconnection drive from October 26 last year and till March 24, it snapped 809 connections in the five zones.

Three hundred and seventy nine connections were snapped in South Zone, followed by 133 in North, 131 in East, 103 in Central and 63 in West zone, official sources said.