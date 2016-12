Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner K Vijayakarthikeyan distributed prizes to students who won the essay competitions held on the death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, one of the architects of the Indian Constitution.

The topic was “Swachh Bharat- Growing India” and school students participated in large numbers in the junior and senior categories. Prize winners were felicitated at a function held in the CCMC office, said a Corporation press release.