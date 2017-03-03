Corporation commissioner hears grievances

Ten grievance petitions were taken up by Corporation Commissioner K.Vijaykarthikeyan today at a meeting of its north zone office.

The petitions highlighted issues like need for street light, waste management and water scarcity in different areas in the zone.

The grievance vehicle, inaugurated recently by Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani, goes to the five zones on different days. While the central zone is covered on Monday, the east is on Tuesday, west Wednesday, south Thursday and north Friday. Action is taken immediately, officials said.

The corporation commissioner directly hears the grievances in his office after 4.30pm after a prior announcement.