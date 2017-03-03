FLASH NEWS EC declines Dinakaran’s explanation for selection of Sasikala as AIADMK Gen Sec. Says he does not hold any official position in the party Rs 70,000 crore black money detected so far: SC appointed SIT UP Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav rubbishes PM Modi’s claim of ISI role in Kanpur train mishap Stalin visits Neduvasal to offer support to protesters: Says DMK is not using the protest for political mileage Demonetisation will positively impact India: World Bank CEO Ramdev summoned by Haryana court over beheading remark Dead lizard found in McDonald’s french fries Team India staff refuses below par salary hike: Reports Deploy women cops to verify burqa-clad voters: BJP to EC Railways starts Roll-on Roll-off service for trucks in Delhi

Coimbatore


Corporation commissioner hears grievances

Covai Post Network
March 3, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Ten grievance petitions were taken up by Corporation Commissioner K.Vijaykarthikeyan today at a meeting of its north zone office.

The petitions highlighted issues like need for street light, waste management and water scarcity in different areas in the zone.

The grievance vehicle, inaugurated recently by Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani, goes to the five zones on different days. While the central zone is covered on Monday, the east is on Tuesday, west Wednesday, south Thursday and north Friday. Action is taken immediately, officials said.

The corporation commissioner directly hears the grievances in his office after 4.30pm after a prior announcement.

