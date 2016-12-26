Corporation conducts awareness on Swachhata-MOUD app

The Coimbatore Corporation today conducted an awareness and action programme on Swachhata-MOUD mobile app during which time around 1000 students from Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Sri Krishna Arts and Science College, Kuniamuthur, Sri Krishna College of Technology, Kovaipudur, Sri Krishna Adithya College of Arts and Science, Kovaipudur downloaded the app.

Addressing the students, Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijaykarthikeyan said, “the Swachhata-MOUD application is a fourth generation complaint redressal mobile and web platform. It gives information on the sanitation scenario. We have been working towards making Coimbatore a clean place and be a role model to other cities.”

Students were taught how to use the app and how it would help the city to score more to win the “Clean City – 2016” title. They were asked to share information on the app with others.