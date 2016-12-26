FLASH NEWS AIADMK MP S.R. Balasubramaniam condemns CBI raid at Secretariat Income Tax begins probe on Mayawati’s brother over Benaami properties, reports Accident in a Fire Cracker depot near Sathur in Virudhunagar kills three, injures two women Delhi Police recovers 3 kg gold bricks worth around 81 lakhs. One person has also been arrested, reports DMK Chief Karuna to head party General Body meet on Jan 4th Ex-Air chief SP Tyagi granted bail on surety of ₹2 lakh in AgustaWestland case Amazon India registers ₹3,572 crore loss in 2016 Demonetisation a big cheating with the nation: Akhilesh

Coimbatore


Corporation conducts awareness on Swachhata-MOUD app

Covai Post Network
December 26, 2016

The Coimbatore Corporation today conducted an awareness and action programme on Swachhata-MOUD mobile app during which time around 1000 students from Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Sri Krishna Arts and Science College, Kuniamuthur, Sri Krishna College of Technology, Kovaipudur, Sri Krishna Adithya College of Arts and Science, Kovaipudur downloaded the app.

Addressing the students, Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijaykarthikeyan said, “the Swachhata-MOUD application is a fourth generation complaint redressal mobile and web platform. It gives information on the sanitation scenario. We have been working towards making Coimbatore a clean place and be a role model to other cities.”

Students were taught how to use the app and how it would help the city to score more to win the “Clean City – 2016” title. They were asked to share information on the app with others.

