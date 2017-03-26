Corporation retrieves 2.56 acres

In its drive to retrieve encroached reserve sites over the last two days, the corporation retrieved 2.56 acres valued at Rs 20.64 crore from five zones. The land had been encroached by individuals and organisations.

This includes 14.98 cents reserved for children parks at two places in the central zone, corporation commissioner and special officer Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan said in a statement.

The corporation, between November and February, retrieved nearly 20 acres valued at nearly Rs 217 crore. Officials also removed 4,094 hoardings and flex boards illegally erected at various locations in the corporation limits between October and now, he added.