Coimbatore


Corporation slaps Rs. 10,000 fine on erring lessee

Covai Post Network
December 27, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The City Corporation today slapped a fine of Rs. 10,000 on a lessee who was found to be overcharging for the modern sanitary complex.

During a surprise check, a team of Corporation officials found V.K. Rahamathullah, lessee of the pay and use toilet at Tiruchy Road, opposite to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, charging Rs. 3 instead of the stipulated Rs. 1 for using the toilet.

He was immediately slapped a fine of Rs. 10,000.

“A stern warning has been issued to all the lessees of Corporation public amenities to abide the rules lest their contract would stand cancelled,” Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan said.

