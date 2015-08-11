Counselling for school teachers

The counselling for teachers of Government and Municipality schools in Coimbatore district, including high schools and higher secondary schools, will begin on August 12.

The District Administration has asked those who have registered online to be prepared for the transfer counselling as per the schedule.

According to the Chief Educational Office of Coimbatore District, the counselling for general transfer is scheduled to be held in Coimbatore district from August 12 to 29. The transfer applications from teachers were already registered online from July 31 to August 7, and the acknowledgements were issued to the applicants. The teachers, who registered online, can take part in the counselling by submitting the photo copy of the transfer application.

The counselling would be held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Raja Street in Coimbatore from 9 a.m. As per the schedule, the higher secondary school head masters for intra-district and inter-district should take part in the counselling on August 12. Similarly, the counselling for head masters for promotion would be held on August 14. The counselling for high school head masters would be on August 16 and for promotion, they should attend counselling on August 18.

The counselling for higher secondary school post-graduate teachers for intra and inter district transfer would be held on August 22 and 23 respectively. Meanwhile, counselling for promotion of higher secondary school post-graduate teachers will be held on August 24.

Physical education teachers, drawing teachers, music teachers, sewing teachers and secondary grade teachers should appear for the intra and inter district transfer counselling on August 12 and 16 respectively.

Post-graduate teachers who have applied for direct recruitment counselling will attend on August 24.