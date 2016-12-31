FLASH NEWS Corruption and Black Money defeat even the good hearted people: PM Modi Banking will return to normalcy in the New Year: PM Modi I will run the party as disciplined as Jayalalithaa: Sasikala Jaya’s demise is unbearable for me: Sasikala AIADMK will follow Jayalalithaa’s path in making Tamil Nadu prosperous: Sasikala Former Home Secretary Anil Baijal takes oath as Delhi Lieutenant Governor WB BJP does not support Gorkhaland: Dilip Ghosh PM compromised national security by promoting Paytm: Mamata ATM withdrawal limit raised to Rs. 4,500 daily starting Jan 1 Sasikala Natarajan to take over as AIADMK General Secretary

Country’s first transgender college principal quits

Covai Post Network
December 31, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

India’s first transgender college principal Manabi Bandopadhyay recently submitted her resignation expressing ‘non-cooperation’ by staff members and students of her college.

“I tried my level best to fulfill my duties as principal. But when your colleagues don’t cooperate what is the point. The members of the staff in the college could not accept a transgender as a principal,” Manabi told Covai Post.

“My colleagues went against me. Some students too joined them. I tried to bring back discipline and an atmosphere of education in the college. That should be the reason why they are against me. I got cooperation from the local administration. Unfortunately the support never came from those with whom I worked with,” she said.

Manabi, who was appointed as Principal of Krishnagar Women’s College in Kolkata, submitted her papers on December 27 to the State Higher Education Department.

The Higher Education Department is yet to accept her resignation and has asked her to continue.

