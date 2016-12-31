Country’s first transgender college principal quits

India’s first transgender college principal Manabi Bandopadhyay recently submitted her resignation expressing ‘non-cooperation’ by staff members and students of her college.

“I tried my level best to fulfill my duties as principal. But when your colleagues don’t cooperate what is the point. The members of the staff in the college could not accept a transgender as a principal,” Manabi told Covai Post.

“My colleagues went against me. Some students too joined them. I tried to bring back discipline and an atmosphere of education in the college. That should be the reason why they are against me. I got cooperation from the local administration. Unfortunately the support never came from those with whom I worked with,” she said.

Manabi, who was appointed as Principal of Krishnagar Women’s College in Kolkata, submitted her papers on December 27 to the State Higher Education Department.

The Higher Education Department is yet to accept her resignation and has asked her to continue.